Britain in talks with 6 firms about building gigafactories for EV batteries- FT

A driver plugs a cable into a Source power point to charge his electric car in London, Britain, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File photo

June 16 (Reuters) - Britain is in talks with six companies about building gigafactories to produce batteries for electric vehicles (EV), the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people briefed on the discussions.

Car makers Ford Motor Co (F.N) and Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T), conglomerates LG Corp (003550.KS) and Samsung (005930.KS), and start-ups Britishvolt and InoBat Auto are in talks with the British government or local authorities about locations for potential factories and financial support, the report added.

