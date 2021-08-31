Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Britain in talks with Taliban about safe passage from Afghanistan -Times political editor

1 minute read
1/3

UK military personnel board an A400M aircraft departing Kabul, Afghanistan August 28, 2021. Jonathan Gifford/UK MOD Crown copyright 2021/Handout via REUTERS

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Britain has opened talks with the Taliban about safeguarding the passage of Afghan nationals and British citizens out of Afghanistan, The Times' political editor, Steven Swinford, tweeted on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's special representative for Afghan transition, Simon Gass, met with senior Taliban representatives in Doha in recent days, Swinford's tweet added.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 8:52 PM UTC

Ireland to drop almost all COVID-19 restrictions in October

Ireland, which had one of Europe's longest COVID-19 lockdowns, will drop almost all pandemic restrictions in October after one of the continent's most successful vaccine rollouts, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Tuesday.

United Kingdom
Britain denies pushing to leave Kabul airport gate open before blast
United Kingdom
Britain records 32,181 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday
United Kingdom
Britain in talks with Taliban about safe passage from Afghanistan -Times political editor
United Kingdom
Britons turned cautious with credit in July as COVID-19 cases mounted