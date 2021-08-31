United Kingdom
Britain in talks with Taliban about safe passage from Afghanistan -Times political editor
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Britain has opened talks with the Taliban about safeguarding the passage of Afghan nationals and British citizens out of Afghanistan, The Times' political editor, Steven Swinford, tweeted on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's special representative for Afghan transition, Simon Gass, met with senior Taliban representatives in Doha in recent days, Swinford's tweet added.
