Britain in a 'very, very difficult economic situation' - Truss

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss gives a statement to the House of Commons on the situation in Northern Ireland, in London, Britain May 17, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Britain is facing a "very, very difficult economic situation", British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday, after inflation hit an annual rate of 9.0% in April, the highest since official estimates began in the late 1980s.

"We are in a very, very difficult economic situation," Truss told Sky News. "We're facing some very, very serious global headwinds. And as you said, inflation is extremely high."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James and Farouq Suleiman; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.