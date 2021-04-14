Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United KingdomBritain wants in-person 'COP26' climate change summit this year

Reuters
1 minute read
1/2

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a conference about the UK-hosted COP26 UN Climate Summit, at the Science Museum in London, Britain February 4, 2020. Chris J Ratcliffe/Pool via REUTERS

Britain is working hard to make sure it will host an in-person United Nations’ Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, in November and there is no desire to postpone the summit again, Britain's COP26 president said on Wednesday.

"We are working very hard to ensure we deliver an in-person COP, which allows all countries to participate on an equal footing," Alok Sharma told parliament.

"This is incredibly important as many parties feel strongly that negotiations must be in person," Sharma said.

The November summit in Glasgow, Scotland, was originally due to be held in 2020, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asked if the summit would go ahead, Sharma said: "COP26 has already been postponed by one year and the urgency of the climate crisis has not abated."

"I don't sense any desire amongst parties for a further postponement and we're working very hard to ensure that we have an in-person physical COP, taking into account of course any COVID-related contingencies," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 12:38 AM UTCCity of London Brexit hit worse than expected, says study

Over 400 financial firms in Britain have shifted activities, staff and a combined trillion pounds ($1.4 trillion) in assets to hubs in the European Union due to Brexit, with more pain to come, a study from New Financial think tank said on Friday.

United KingdomScottish nationalists pledge independence referendum by end of 2023
United KingdomCity of London calls for 'paradigm shift' in tech at banks
United KingdomGhislaine Maxwell wants trial delay, blames prosecutors
United KingdomEuropean Parliament gives initial backing to UK trade deal