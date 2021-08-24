Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Britain wants to see functioning airport in Afghanistan after departure of troops -Sky

1 minute read

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London, Britain, August 20, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Britain wants to see a functioning airport in Afghanistan after the departure of troops, Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing comments by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's briefing to UK lawmakers.

"If we want to do this in a more managed way and really take the steep angle off the cliff edge, what we really could do with is the Taliban being able to run a functional airport in Kabul," Raab was quoted as saying by Sky News.

"I'm sure there will be various neighbouring countries that will want to see if they can help them keep that airport open or indeed whether they want to get in members of the previous government, or the officials, to do that job", he said.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

