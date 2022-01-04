Skip to main content
Britain will consider measures to abate energy bills, UK's Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a briefing on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Downing Street, London, Britain, January 4, 2022. Jack Hill/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Britain's government will listen to businesses and consumers on measures to abate rising energy bills, but a cut in sales tax on gas and electricity was a "blunt instrument", Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to listen to businesses and consumers about how to abate the costs of energy," he told a news conference. "I'm not ruling out further measures."

"The argument is ... that (value added tax) is a bit of a blunt instrument, and the difficulty is that you end up also cutting fuel bills for a lot of people who perhaps don't need the support in quite the direct way that we need to give it."

