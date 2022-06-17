1 minute read
Britain will give Kyiv strategic endurance to prevail against Russia, Johnson says
KYIV, June 17 (Reuters) - Britain will give Ukraine the "strategic endurance" to prevail against Russia's invasion, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during a visit to Kyiv on Friday.
Britain will also work with Ukraine to free up grain for export via the Black Sea that he said was being held "hostage" by Russian President Vladimir Putin, he told a joint news conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Philippa Fletcher
