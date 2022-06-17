Britain will give Kyiv strategic endurance to prevail against Russia, Johnson says

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pose for a picture before a meeting, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 17, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV, June 17 (Reuters) - Britain will give Ukraine the "strategic endurance" to prevail against Russia's invasion, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during a visit to Kyiv on Friday.

Britain will also work with Ukraine to free up grain for export via the Black Sea that he said was being held "hostage" by Russian President Vladimir Putin, he told a joint news conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Philippa Fletcher

