Britain will have enough gas this summer, National Grid says
LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Britain will have enough gas supply to meet demand from April to September, National Grid said in its annual summer outlook on Thursday.
Total UK gas demand is forecast at 34 billion cubic metres (bcm) this summer versus 31.9 in the same period last year and supply is forecast at 34 bcm compared to 31.5 bcm last year.
Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Toby Chopra
