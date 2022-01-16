Britain will no longer require COVID tests for fully vaccinated travellers -The Times

A worker sanitises a sign at the International arrivals area of Terminal 5 in London's Heathrow Airport, Britain, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Britain's vaccinated travellers will be able to go on half-term holidays next month without taking COVID-19 tests on their return, The Times reported.

Transport minister Grant Shapps is in favour of ending the testing system for the double-jabbed in time for the February break, the report said.

An announcement on the change in guidance would be made on Jan. 26, the report said.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

