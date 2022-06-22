Britain will stay in European human rights court, says minister

The courtroom of the European Court of Human Rights is seen in Strasbourg, France, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Britain will remain under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday, days after the court blocked the government's move to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda.

"We are staying in the ECHR," Raab told Sky News, but added it was "legitimate to push back" against ECHR rulings and that the UK parliament should have the last word on the law of the land.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.