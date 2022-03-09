Britain will step up oil production after Russian import phase out - minister

Models of pump jack and oil barrels are seen in front of the displayed UK and Russia flag colours in this illustration taken March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Britain will step up its production of oil and gas after saying it will ban Russian oil imports at the end of the year, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Wednesday.

"We're fortunate in the UK that we don't buy proportionately very much Russian oil and gas and we do also produce our own so we'll step that up as well," Shapps told Sky News.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.