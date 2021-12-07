Britain will use all tools to prevent Russian aggression, says PM's spokesman

Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth vs West Bromwich Albion - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - March 17, 2018 General view of the Russia and Great Britain flags outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Britain will use all possible tools to try to prevent Russian aggression against Ukraine, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, adding the United States would update others after a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The UK will use all the economic and diplomatic tools at its disposal to prevent any Russian aggression against Ukraine," he told reporters.

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

