Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
United Kingdom

Britain's Asda recruits former Tesco director to run stores

1 minute read

FILE PHOTO: A worker pushes shopping trolleys at an Asda store in West London, Britain, April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Asda has recruited former Tesco (TSCO.L) director Ken Towle as its new retail director, it said on Wednesday.

Towle, currently CEO of Nisa, which is part of the Co-op Group, will join Asda later this year and will have responsibility for the group's stores.

Asda, owned by Mohsin and Zuber Issa and TDR Capital, said Derek Lawlor, who has led the group's commercial team since 2019 has decided to leave the business after six years.

It said Kris Comerford will join the business in late summer 2022 as chief commercial officer, food.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters