Britain's BBC switches to broadcast after news on Queen's health
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's national broadcaster the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) interrupted its scheduled programming to switch to rolling news bulletins following the announcement that doctors were concerned for Queen Elizabeth's health on Thursday.
