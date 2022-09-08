Britain's BBC switches to broadcast after news on Queen's health

1 minute read

Britain's Queen Elizabeth leads the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon, as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations, at Windsor Castle, Britain, June 2, 2022. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's national broadcaster the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) interrupted its scheduled programming to switch to rolling news bulletins following the announcement that doctors were concerned for Queen Elizabeth's health on Thursday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.