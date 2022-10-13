Britain's bond market turmoil















LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss is rethinking tax-cut plans that sent markets into turmoil with a possible U-turn on business levies, media reported on Thursday, although her office said there would be no change of course.

Truss is under pressure to change tack on an economic package that has roiled markets, with some investors and her own lawmakers calling on her to reverse a plan for 43 billion pounds ($48 billion) of unfunded tax cuts, including scrapping an increase in corporation tax from 19% to 25%.

Following is a snapshot of related events, comments and explanations:

MARKET REACTION

* The pound surged along with UK stocks, while the government's borrowing costs fell on Thursday after reports that Truss is discussing changes to her fiscal plan.

MAJOR PLAYERS

* Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said he was focused on delivering on his "mini-budget" and economic growth after media reported the government was considering reversing parts of the plan.

* "Our position hasn't changed. I will come up with the medium-term fiscal plan on the 31st of October, as I said earlier in the week, and there will be more detail then," Kwarteng said.

* "The position has not changed", Truss' spokesperson said when asked if she stood by her promise of no further U-turns.

* UK defined benefit pension schemes were not - and are not - at risk of collapse due to recent sharp moves in the British government bond market, the chief executive of The Pensions Regulator said.

* Some investors suspect the Bank of England will have to continue buying government bonds, even if not immediately after Friday's scheduled end of emergency interventions.

* Foreign minister Cleverly said changing Britain's leader would be a "disastrously bad idea", as he defended Truss from critics in the governing Conservative Party.

WHAT'S BEHIND THE CRISIS?

* The Bank of England has been forced into emergency bond-buying to stem a sharp sell-off in Britain's 2.1 trillion pound ($2.3 trillion) government bond market that threatens to wreak havoc in the pension industry and increase recession risks.

* The sell-off began after finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's tax-cut announcement.

* The BoE interventions have highlighted a growing segment of Britain's pensions sector - liability-driven investment.

* LDI helps pension funds use derivatives to "match" assets and liabilities to avert risks of shortfalls in payouts, but the soaring interest rates have triggered emergency collateral calls for those funds to cover the derivatives.

