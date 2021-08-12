Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United Kingdom

Boohoo to invest 500 mln stg in 5-year UK plan, create 5,000 jobs

2 minute read

A woman poses with a smartphone showing the Boohoo app in front of the Boohoo logo on display in this illustration taken September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo (BOOH.L) said on Thursday it planned to invest 500 million pounds ($693 million) in the UK over the next five years, creating 5,000 jobs.

Manchester, northern England, based Boohoo, which sells clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products aimed at 16 to 40-year olds, has expanded rapidly since launching in 2006 and now trades from 13 brands.

The group said that to meet growing demand it planned to secure additional warehouse space and invest in technology to help its operations become more efficient.

The group's rapid growth has not been without criticism.

Last September Boohoo accepted all the recommendations of an independent review that found major failings in its supply chain in England after newspaper allegations about unacceptable working conditions and low pay in factories in the Leicester area.

The group has pledged to fix the problems with its 'Agenda for Change' programme. read more

($1 = 0.7212 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton

