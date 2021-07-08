United Kingdom
Britain's BT reaches agreement with CWU union on modernisation
LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - BT (BT.L), Britain's biggest broadband and mobile operator, said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with the Communication Workers Union (CWU) on its modernisation plans.
The deal includes a commitment to increase pay next year, measures to minimise the impact of closing sites and steps to avoid compulsory redundancies where possible, BT said.
