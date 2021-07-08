Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Britain's BT reaches agreement with CWU union on modernisation

1 minute read

Company logo is displayed at British Telecom (BT) headquarters in London, Britain, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - BT (BT.L), Britain's biggest broadband and mobile operator, said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with the Communication Workers Union (CWU) on its modernisation plans.

The deal includes a commitment to increase pay next year, measures to minimise the impact of closing sites and steps to avoid compulsory redundancies where possible, BT said.

Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 7:23 AM UTCAnalysis: UK PM Johnson's new COVID gamble worries some scientists

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to reopen England's economy from coronavirus lockdown on July 19, but if he does so, it won't be without disquiet from some of the scientists whose advice he has followed thus far.

United KingdomBritain to end quarantine for vaccinated travellers in boost for airlines
United KingdomShare of UK workforce on furlough drops to 5% - ONS
United KingdomBritain will not align with EU law to solve N.Ireland sausage row, says minister
United KingdomEngland's Euro 2020 semi-final was 'total nail biter', says PM Johnson