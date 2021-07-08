Britain's BT reaches agreement with CWU union on modernisation

Company logo is displayed at British Telecom (BT) headquarters in London, Britain, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - BT (BT.L), Britain's biggest broadband and mobile operator, said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with the Communication Workers Union (CWU) on its modernisation plans.

The deal includes a commitment to increase pay next year, measures to minimise the impact of closing sites and steps to avoid compulsory redundancies where possible, BT said.

Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Alistair Smout

