Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Britain's cabinet office minister and wife to divorce

2 minute read

Britain's Secretary for Justice Michael Gove and wife Sarah Vine arrive for a reception to celebrate the wedding between media mogul Rupert Murdoch and former supermodel Jerry Hall which took place on Friday, in London, Britain March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Britain's cabinet office minister Michael Gove, one of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most senior ministers, has separated from his wife and they are planning to divorce, the couple spokesperson said on Friday.

"It is an entirely amicable separation and there is no one else involved. They have drifted apart over the past couple of years but they remain friends," said the spokesperson for Gove and his wife Sarah Vine, a well-known journalist.

The spokesperson said they had "agreed to separate" and are "in the process of finalising their divorce".

"They will continue to support their two children and they remain close friends," the spokesperson said. "The family politely ask for privacy at this time and will not be providing any further comment."

Vine, a columnist for the Daily Mail newspaper, wrote in an article last week about when a person pursues a career in British politics it can drive couples apart.

That article came after last Saturday's resignation of Matt Hancock, the health minister, who was caught breaking COVID-19 rules by kissing and embracing an aide in his office, enraging colleagues and the public who have been living under lockdown.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 11:21 AM UTCEnglish COVID-19 prevalence rises to 1 in 260, ONS says

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is estimated to have risen to 1 in 260 people in the week to June 26, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, as a new wave of cases of the Delta variant gathers pace.

United KingdomBritain and EU must fix Northern Ireland protocol, PM Johnson says
United KingdomUK's Johnson rebuffs Merkel over COVID risk at Wembley soccer matches
United KingdomGermany signals quarantine relaxations after meeting UK PM Johnson
United KingdomStatues of Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth toppled in Canada