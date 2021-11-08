United Kingdom
Britain's COVID-19 cases down 16.6% over past week
LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Britain has reported 32,322 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Monday, meaning cases reported between Nov. 2 and Nov. 8 were down by 16.6% compared with the previous seven days.
A further 57 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, meaning the seven-day total was up by 8.2% from the previous week.
Changes in the number of deaths typically lag those for cases.
