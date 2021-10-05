Skip to main content

Britain's COVID-19 cases down by 2% over past week

A health worker prepares a dose of the COVID-19 booster vaccine, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at Midland House in Derby, Britain, September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Britain has reported 33,869 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Tuesday, meaning cases reported between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5 were down 2.3% compared with the previous seven days.

A further 166 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, taking the seven-day total down by nearly 16% from the previous week.

A total of 48.99 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by the end of Oct. 4 and 45.02 million people had received a second dose.

British military personnel in fatigues began delivering fuel on Tuesday to ease an acute trucker shortage that triggered panic buying at the pumps, though Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied the world's fifth largest economy was heading into crisis.

