Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Britain's COVID-19 cases down by 33% over past week

1 minute read

A person exits Bank underground station during morning rush hour, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Britain has reported 26,144 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Saturday, meaning the fall in cases between July 25 and July 31 stood at 33% compared with the previous seven days.

A further 71 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, taking the seven-day increase to 9.2%.

A total of 46.81 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by July 30 and 38.13 million people had received a second dose.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 3:17 PM UTCUK prime minister Johnson and wife expecting another baby -media

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are expecting a second baby, British media reported on Saturday.

United KingdomCOVID vaccine protection highly likely to wane over time - UK advisers say
United KingdomUK 'closing in' on free trade agreement with New Zealand
United KingdomSwimming-Peaty leads Britain to mixed relay gold in record time
United KingdomHockey-Britain, India reach women's quarters, debutants Ireland out