Britain's COVID-19 cases down nearly 10% over past week

People walk past a COVID-19 Mobile Testing Unit van, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Britain has reported 39,842 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Thursday, meaning cases reported between Oct. 22 and Oct. 28 were down 9.8% compared with the previous seven days.

A further 165 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, meaning the seven-day total was up 16.2% from the previous week.

Changes in the number of deaths typically lag those for cases.

A total of 49.84 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by the end of Oct. 27 and 45.63 million people had received a second dose.

Writing by William Schomberg Editiny by David Milliken

