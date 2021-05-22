Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United KingdomBritain's COVID-19 cases up 10.5% in past week

Reuters
1 minute read
1/2

A person takes a swab sample for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a surge testing site in London, Britain, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Britain reported 2,694 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, government data showed, meaning there were 17,410 new cases between May 16 and May 22, a rise of 10.5% compared with the previous seven days.

A further 6 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, taking the seven-day decrease to 43.1%. A total of 37.73 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by May 21 and 22.07 million people had received a second dose.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 3:34 PM UTCThousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in Britain

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched through London and other British cities on Saturday to protest against Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip during fighting with the Islamist group Hamas.

United KingdomAnimal rights group blockades McDonald’s UK distribution centres
United KingdomBBC under pressure over Diana interview after princes launch scathing attack
United KingdomUK's Queen Elizabeth visits new aircraft carrier before Asia voyage
United KingdomUK's Johnson tells China: We believe in rule of the sea