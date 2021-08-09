Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 5% over past week

People walk along the South Bank, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, August 7, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Files

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Britain has reported 25,161 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Monday, meaning the rise in cases between Aug. 3 and Aug. 9 stood at 5.2% compared with the previous seven days.

A further 37 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, taking the seven-day increase to 14.8%.

A total of 47.06 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by Aug. 8 and 39.55 million people had received a second dose.

