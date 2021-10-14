Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Britain's COVID-19 situation stable - health minister

1 minute read

People walk over Westminster Bridge, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, August 7, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain's defences against COVID-19 are working and the pandemic situation is currently stable, health minister Sajid Javid said on Thursday.

"Overall things feel quite stable at this point. The numbers are a bit up, a bit down over the last few weeks," he told Times Radio.

"Our primary defences against this virus are working."

Britain reported 42,776 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest number since mid-July, and 136 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · October 13, 2021 · 11:37 PM UTC

English school return spurred COVID in children, but cases fell in adults - study

COVID-19 infections in children in England rose in September after schools returned from summer holidays, helping to keep cases high even as there was a fall among adults, a large prevalence study showed on Thursday.

United Kingdom
UK's Prince William says great minds should focus on saving Earth not space travel
United Kingdom
Britain's binge on cheap food is over, biggest chicken producer says
United Kingdom
EXCLUSIVE Bank of England ends closed-door policymaker briefings with banks
United Kingdom
Welcome to Britain, the bank scam capital of the world