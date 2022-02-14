Britain's financial watchdog tells buy now pay later firms to amend contracts

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog said on Monday it had told four buy now pay later firms (BNPL) to change their contracts after identifying "potential harms" to consumers.

"The four firms involved, Clearpay, Klarna, Laybuy and Openpay, have fully cooperated with our work. We welcome their cooperation and their actions to address our concerns," the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement.

Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Tommy Wilkes

