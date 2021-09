A delivery driver refills the pumps at an Esso petrol station amid fuel shortage in Flamstead, St Albans, Britain, September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Britain's fuel crisis is back under control and will continue to ease, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said on Thursday.

"That crisis is now absolutely something which is back under control," Clarke told Sky.

Reporting by Sarah Young; writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Paul Sandle

