Britain's Greggs weathers supply chain disruption with sales rise

Signage and logo pictured outside a branch of Greggs in Liverpool, Britain, July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - British baker and fast food chain Greggs (GRG.L) raised its full-year profit outlook after underlying third-quarter sales rose 3.5% compared to two years ago despite staffing and supply chain disruption.

Greggs (GRG.L), which trades from 2,146 shops and is best known for its sausage rolls, steak bakes, vegan snacks and sweet treats, said sales growth was particularly strong in August when a "staycation" effect was evident and remained in positive territory in September, with two-year like-for-like growth of 3.0% in the four weeks to Oct. 2.

However, the group said it had not been immune to pressures on staffing and supply chains, and had seen some disruption to the availability of labour and supply of ingredients and products in recent months.

It cautioned that food input inflation pressures were also increasing.

"Whilst we have short-term protection as a result of our forward buying positions we expect costs to increase towards the end of 2021 and into 2022," it said.

Greggs said its operational cost control has been good and the strong sales performance in the third quarter had given it confidence as it moved into the autumn.

"Subject to any unexpected COVID disruption we expect the full-year outcome to be ahead of our previous expectations," it said.

Prior to Tuesday's update analysts' average forecast for full-year pretax profit was 133 million pounds ($181 million)according to Refinitiv data, versus a 13.7 million pound loss in 2020.

($1 = 0.7356 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle

