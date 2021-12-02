United Kingdom
Britain's ITV names finance head Chris Kennedy as COO
1 minute read
Dec 2 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster ITV (ITV.L) said on Thursday its current finance head, Chris Kennedy, will now also serve as the company's chief operating officer with immediate effect.
There were no other changes to Kennedy's terms and conditions of employment, the company added.
Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.