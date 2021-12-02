Britain's ITV names finance head Chris Kennedy as COO

A company sign is displayed outside an ITV studio in London, Britain, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster ITV (ITV.L) said on Thursday its current finance head, Chris Kennedy, will now also serve as the company's chief operating officer with immediate effect.

There were no other changes to Kennedy's terms and conditions of employment, the company added.

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

