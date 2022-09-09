Britain's King Charles expected to address nation around 1700 GMT

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camille arrive to board a plane at Aberdeen International Airport to fly to London, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Aberdeen, Britain, September 9, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Britain's new monarch King Charles is expected to deliver an address to the nation around 1800 local time (1700 GMT) on Friday following the death of Queen Elizabeth, the speaker of the House of Commons said on Friday.

"I would like to inform the House that we will sit today until approximately 10 p.m. for tributes (to Queen Elizabeth)," Lindsay Hoyle told lawmakers in parliament.

"At approximately 6 o'clock, the House will be suspended while His Majesty the King makes his broadcast the nation."

Reporting by William James, writing by Sachin Ravikumar, editing by Paul Sandle

