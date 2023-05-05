Britain's King Charles greets wellwishers outside palace

[1/4] Britain's King Charles meets well-wishers during a walkabout on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace ahead of his and Camilla, Queen Consort's coronation, in London, Britain, May 5, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne















LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles and his son Prince William greeted wellwishers outside Buckingham Palace in central London on Friday, a day before Charles' formal coronation ceremony.

Charles left the palace gates in his royal car before stopping halfway down the Mall, where royal fans have been camped out ahead of Saturday's ceremony, and shaking hands with smiling and cheering spectators.

William was accompanied by his wife Kate.

Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden











