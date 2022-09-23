Britain's Kwarteng: We need to focus on growth, not redistribution

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Friday it was time now to focus on economic growth instead of redistribution, as he laid out tax cuts and other measures in a speech to lawmakers.

"For too long in this country, we have indulged in a fight over redistribution. Now, we need to focus on growth, not just how we tax and spend," Kwarteng said.

"We won’t apologise for managing the economy in a way that increases prosperity and living standards. Our entire focus is on making Britain more globally competitive - not losing out to our competitors abroad."

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.