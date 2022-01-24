Britain's National Grid cancels capacity market notice

The sun rises behind electricity pylons near Chester, northern England October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Jan 24 (Reuters) - National Grid has cancelled a notice made earlier where it said it expected Britain's electricity supply margin to be below a threshold needed for the country's energy system to be balanced,

National Grid is responsible for ensuring supply and demand are balanced in Britain’s energy systems.

The grid operator had triggered a capacity market notice (CMN) on Monday afternoon from 1800 GMT, indicating a reduced surplus above the forecast demand and operating margin.

"The capacity Market Notice originally active from 6:00pm on Monday 24th January 2022 has been cancelled," it said.

Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Nina Chestney

