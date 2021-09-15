Britain's National Grid reports fire at IFA1 interconnector site

Migrating starlings fly at dusk past electricity pylons silhouetted by the sunset of a clear autumn evening in the Kent countryside, in Graveney, Britain, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Britain's National Grid on Wednesday reported a fire at its IFA1 interconnector site in Sellindge in Kent and it has been evacuated.

Interconnexion France-Angleterre (IFA) is a joint venture between the French transmission operator RTE and National Grid, operating a 2 gigawatt subsea electricity link between Britain and France.

"There has been a fire at our IFA interconnector site in Sellindge and emergency services are in attendance," a National Grid spokesperson said.

"The site has been evacuated and the safety of our staff, emergency teams and local residents is our highest priority. We will provide a further update in due course," the spokesperson said.

The IFA1 interconnector is expected to be offline until Oct. 13, Elexon data shows.

The outage comes at a time when UK baseload power prices are at record highs due to soaring gas prices, high carbon prices, tight supply and other maintenance outages.

The IFA2 interconnector, a second link between Britain and France commissioned in 2020, is operating and not affected.

Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely

