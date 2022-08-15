Britain's Nationwide to pay staff 1,200 pounds to cope with price rises

Signage is seen outside a Nationwide Building Society in London, Britain, May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Nationwide Building Society will pay more than 11,000 of its staff 1,200 pounds ($1,446.84), the British lender said on Monday, to help them cope with Britain's mounting cost of living crisis.

The offer will be made to staff making less than 35,000 pounds, comprising around 61% of Nationwide's workforce of 18,000 people, the customer-owned lender said.

Several British lenders have similarly given thousands of their staff a one-off sum or a pay rise to help them cope with soaring prices, including HSBC (HSBA.L), Barclays (BARC.L), Lloyds (LLOY.L), NatWest (NWG.L) and the UK arm of Santander (SAN.MC). read more

($1 = 0.8294 pounds)

Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Iain Withers

