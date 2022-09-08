1 minute read
Britain's new king will address the nation on Friday
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's new monarch, King Charles, will address the nation on Friday, his spokesman said, his first speech following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.
Reporting by Michael Holden and William James, writing by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.