Britain's new king will address the nation on Friday

Britain's Prince Charles attends The Sandringham Flower Show 2022 at Sandringham, in King's Lynn, Britain July 27, 2022. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's new monarch, King Charles, will address the nation on Friday, his spokesman said, his first speech following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

Reporting by Michael Holden and William James, writing by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

