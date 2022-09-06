Britain's new PM Truss says she will tackle problems immediately

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Liz Truss speaks at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre after being announced as the new Conservative party leader and next British Prime Minister, in London, Britain September 5, 2022. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Britain's new prime minister, Liz Truss, said on Tuesday she would start tackling her three priorities immediately to spur economic growth by cutting taxes, offer help with energy bills and secure supply and tackle the public health service.

"I am confident that together we can ride out the storm. We can rebuild our economy, and we can become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be," Truss said, standing in front of Number 10 Downing Street.

Reporting by William James and Kate Holton, writing by Elizabeth Piper

