Britain's Northern Ireland minister confident of protocol changes

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Northern Ireland minister said he is confident that London will agree changes with the European Union regarding the Northern Ireland protocol that has disrupted post-Brexit trade in the British-run region.

"We have been very clear that the current position of the protocol is not sustainable and we need to rectify that and I am optimistic and confident we will get that done in the time ahead," Brandon Lewis told a parliamentary committee.

"I think it is reasonable for anyone to take the view that there will be changes, there has to be."

Reporting by Padraic Halpin in Dublin; Editing by Toby Chopra

