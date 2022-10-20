Britain's political and market turmoil















LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss struggled to retain a grip on power on Thursday, a day after a second top minister quit and rowing and jostling broke out among her lawmakers in parliament in a dramatic breakdown of unity and discipline.

Following is a snapshot of latest events, comments and context:

POLITICS

* Transport Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan sounded unsure when asked if Truss will fight the next election, saying "I think at the moment that is still the case," when asked in an interview on Times Radio.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* Truss has promised to take disciplinary action against lawmakers who abstained or failed to vote with her party in a vote about fracking amid a total breakdown of unity and discipline. More than 30 Conservative lawmakers abstained or failed to vote with the party, although some of those had permission to miss the vote.

* In a sign of the chaos, Downing Street issued a statement at 1:33 am (0033 GMT) to say the prime minister had "full confidence" in the chief whip and her deputy after reports that the whip, who is in charge of parliamentary enforcer, had resigned when it appeared Downing Street had undercut her authority.

* Trevelyan said she was shocked to hear reports claiming politicians in Prime Minister Liz Truss's Conservatives were manhandled to force them to vote with the government.

* Truss has lost her interior minister, Suella Braverman, who quit on Wednesday, less than a week after she fired her finance minister. Braverman cited "serious concerns" about the government.

MARKETS

* Worries over a deepening political crisis in the UK and rising interest rates globally kept London's main stock indexes under pressure, with shares of homebuilders edging toward a multi-year low hit recently.

* GBP/USD traded above 1.1200 with 1.1192-1.1240 in the Asian session range. 1.1186 was Wednesday's three-day low.

* The biggest jump in food prices since 1980 pushed British inflation to 10.1 percent last month, matching a 40-year high hit in July in a new blow for households grappling with a cost-of-living crisis.

* British banks are bracing for a potential tax hit after a source said finance minister Jeremy Hunt was reviewing the current surcharge on bank profits.

WHAT'S BEHIND THE CRISIS?

* The Bank of England was forced into emergency bond-buying to stem a sharp sell-off in Britain's 2.1 trillion pound ($2.3 trillion) government bond market that threatened to wreak havoc in the pension industry and increase recession risks.

* The sell-off began after then-new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's tax-cut announcement on Sept. 23.

* After firing Kwarteng, a close friend and ally, on Friday, Truss announced that corporation tax would rise to 25% as intended by her predecessor Boris Johnson, reversing her earlier plan to freeze it at 19%. Kwarteng's cut to the highest rate of income tax had already been reversed.

* His replacement Hunt on Monday then scrapped "nearly all" of Truss and Kwarteng's economic plan and scaled back her vast energy support scheme, announced in September, in a historic U-turn to try restore investor confidence.

* The BoE interventions have highlighted a growing segment of Britain's pensions sector - liability-driven investment.

* LDI helps pension funds use derivatives to "match" assets and liabilities to avert risks of shortfalls in payouts, but the soaring interest rates have triggered emergency collateral calls for those funds to cover the derivatives.

Reuters Graphics

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Frank Jack Daniel











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.