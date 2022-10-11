Britain's Pret raises staff pay for second time this year















LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger on Tuesday became the latest British retailer to raise staff pay for a second time this year to help workers navigate a worsening cost-of-living crunch.

Pret said that from Dec. 1 all UK employees across shops and its support centre will receive a 5% pay increase, equating to a 13% rise within a year. UK inflation was 9.9% in August.

The group, which employs 8,600 shop staff, said the latest rise will cost it 10 million pounds ($11 million) surpassing a 9.2 million investment made in April.

($1 = 0.9044 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young











