United Kingdom

Britain's Prince Andrew accepts U.S. service of sexual assault lawsuit

1 minute read
Britain's Prince Andrew speaks to the media during Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Windsor Great Park, Britain following Friday's death of his father Prince Philip at age 99, April 11, 2021. Steve Parsons/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Andrew has accepted service in the United States of a sexual assault lawsuit by a woman who said the Duke of York forced her to have sex with him at the London home of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew and his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, jointly agreed that service was effective as of Sept. 21, according to a Friday filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. The prince has until Oct. 29 to respond to the lawsuit.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler

