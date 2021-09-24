United Kingdom
Britain's Prince Andrew accepts U.S. service of sexual assault lawsuit
NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Andrew has accepted service in the United States of a sexual assault lawsuit by a woman who said the Duke of York forced her to have sex with him at the London home of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew and his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, jointly agreed that service was effective as of Sept. 21, according to a Friday filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. The prince has until Oct. 29 to respond to the lawsuit.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.