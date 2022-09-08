Britain's Prince Andrew travels to Balmoral to be with the queen - ITV reporter

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a service of thanksgiving for late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, March 29, 2022. Richard Pohle/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Prince Andrew has travelled to Queen Elizabeth's residence at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following news that doctors were concerned for her health, and ITV reporter said on Thursday.

