Britain's Prince Andrew travels to Balmoral to be with the queen - ITV reporter
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Prince Andrew has travelled to Queen Elizabeth's residence at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following news that doctors were concerned for her health, and ITV reporter said on Thursday.
Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James
