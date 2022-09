Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Britain's Prince Charles leaves Crathie Kirk after attending a Sunday Church service in Crathie, Scotland, Britain September 4, 2022. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, is now with Queen Elizabeth after she was placed under medical supervision, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James

