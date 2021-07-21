Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Britain's Prince George marks eighth birthday with a grin

Britain's Prince George poses ahead of his eighth birthday in this picture taken by his mother, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, in Norfolk, Britain July 2021. The Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Prince William and his wife Kate released a new photograph of their son Prince George with a beaming smile to mark his eighth birthday on Thursday.

The photograph taken by his mother, shows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first child perched on a Land Rover.

George, who is third-in-line to the throne, is wearing a blue and orange striped polo shirt with blue shorts and is grinning into the camera.

The photograph was taken earlier this month in Norfolk, eastern England, Kensington Palace said.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

