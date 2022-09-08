1 minute read
Britain's Prince Harry, wife Meghan head to Scotland to be with queen
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will travel to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be with Queen Elizabeth following news of the British monarch's ill health, a spokesperson for the couple said on Thursday.
Reporting by Michael Holden and Muvija M; writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James
