Britain's Prince Harry, wife Meghan head to Scotland to be with queen

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, U.S., July 18, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will travel to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be with Queen Elizabeth following news of the British monarch's ill health, a spokesperson for the couple said on Thursday.

Reporting by Michael Holden and Muvija M; writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James

