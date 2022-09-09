1 minute read
Britain's Prince William heads back to Windsor from Balmoral
LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince William has left Balmoral Castle in Scotland where Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday and is travelling back to Windsor, near London, a spokesperson for William, now the heir to the British throne, said on Friday.
Reporting by William James and Michael Holden, writing by Sachin Ravikumar
