Britain's Prince William heads back to Windsor from Balmoral

Britain's Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Charles attend the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral, during Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in London, Britain, June 3, 2022. Richard Pohle/Pool via REUTERS/

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince William has left Balmoral Castle in Scotland where Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday and is travelling back to Windsor, near London, a spokesperson for William, now the heir to the British throne, said on Friday.

Reporting by William James and Michael Holden, writing by Sachin Ravikumar

