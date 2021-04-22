Britain's Prince Louis smiles in this handout image taken by his mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Kensington Palace, shortly before he left for his first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School, in Britain April 21, 2021. The image was released by Kensington Palace ahead of Louis' third birthday. Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via REUTERS

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate published a photograph of their youngest child Louis to mark his third birthday on Friday.

The photograph was taken by Kate at Kensington Palace, the family's home in London, shortly before Louis left for his first day at a nearby nursery school.

The picture showed Louis smiling on a red bicycle with a school bag strapped on his back.

