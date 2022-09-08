Britain's Prince William, other royals arrive in Scotland to be with Queen Elizabeth

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Britain's Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Charles attend the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral, during Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in London, Britain, June 3, 2022. Richard Pohle/Pool via REUTERS/

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - British royals including Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince William and her sons Princes Andrew and Edward have arrived in Scotland by plane to be with the ailing monarch, television footage showed on Thursday.

They will now make their way to Balmoral Castle, around an hour's drive away from Aberdeen Airport where they landed.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

