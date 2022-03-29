1 minute read
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for Prince Philip's memorial service
LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth joined members of the royal family and other dignitaries at a memorial service in honour of her husband Prince Philip on Tuesday, her first public appearance in five months.
Television footage showed the 95-year-old queen, using a walking stick, entering Westminster Abbey alongside her second son Prince Andrew.
Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Kate Holton
