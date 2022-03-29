Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for Prince Philip's memorial service

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, arrive for the service of thanksgiving for late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey, in London, Britain, March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth joined members of the royal family and other dignitaries at a memorial service in honour of her husband Prince Philip on Tuesday, her first public appearance in five months.

Television footage showed the 95-year-old queen, using a walking stick, entering Westminster Abbey alongside her second son Prince Andrew.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Kate Holton

