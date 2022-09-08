Britain's Queen helped normalise relations with Ireland, PM Martin says

Ireland's (Prime Minister) Taoiseach Micheal Martin looks on during a news conference at the Grand Central Hotel after speaking to Northern Ireland party leaders regarding issues surrounding the Northern Ireland protocol and power sharing impasse, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth helped normalise relations with nearest neighbour Ireland, Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Thursday, remembering a "crucial" 2011 visit, the first by a monarch since independence from London almost a century earlier.

"On behalf of the Government of Ireland, I would like to convey my deepest sympathy to the British people on the loss of their beloved monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth," Martin said in a statement

"Her State Visit to Ireland in 2011 marked a crucial step in the normalisation of relations with our nearest neighbour. That visit was a great success, largely because of the many gracious gestures and warm remarks made by the Queen."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Conor Humphries

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.